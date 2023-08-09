What's at stake with beef to the EU

It's now been over two months since the UK market opened up its zero tariff access for Australian beef after 40 years of EU quotas. Despite all the hoopla around the new access, as at July 28 only 100.5t of the 10,308t of access available for new entrants has actually been used. This is far less than some pundits forecast but all exporters report the market as slow with food inflation at around 17pc generating caution by all players.