Farm Online
Home/Beef

What's at stake with beef to the EU

By Steve Martyn
August 10 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
European accredited Angus weaner heifers bred in NSW by Kevin Lowrey, Avon Side, Stratford.
European accredited Angus weaner heifers bred in NSW by Kevin Lowrey, Avon Side, Stratford.

Australia's beef quota access into the European Union, Australia's highest value per unit beef export market, has continued to fall over the last eight years because of two main reasons, Brexit and United States trade policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.