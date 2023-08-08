Farm Online
Cattle producer's share of retail dollar drops

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
August 8 2023 - 2:00pm
Here's how much of the retail dollar the producer gets
The cattle producer's share of the retail spend on steaks and mince has indeed come back but it looks very good compared to the grain grower's take of the bread dollar.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

