Kintyre is a large scale, well watered 4481 hectare (11,073 acre) livestock breeding property situated in the Newton Boyd district of NSW's historic Big River Country.
Located 76km east of Glen Innes and 170km north east of Armidale, the picturesque property offered by Steve Garner is an amalgamation of three holdings: Kintyre, Riversdale and Romsey.
The country ranges from alluvial river flats at about 259m above sea level through to low grazing hills and a boundary of steep ridge lines at 865m with an average annual rainfall is 757mm (30 inches).
The impressive water resources include a 7km of dual frontage to the Henry River and 15km frontage to the Mann River, 29 dams, numerous natural springs and a reticulated trough system,.
There is also a 12 megalitre unregulated water entitlement.
The estimated carrying capacity of Kintyre is 1400 cow units or 17,600 dry sheep equivalents.
The property is currently running about 1400 head of Angus, Angus-cross, Brahman, Hereford-cross and Simmental cattle.
Kintyre is divided into 31 main paddocks with more than 37km of new boundary and internal fencing installed in recent years.
The four bedroom Kintyre homestead is set in established grounds on a hillside and has scenic views overlooking the Henry River. The homestead has a substantial stand-alone solar system and a backup generator.
Other improvements include a three bedroom manager's residence, two large machinery sheds, workshop, cattle yards, horse stables and grain silo, and smaller sheds.
The historic Romsey's Residence homestead is described as being ripe for renovation.
Key infrastructure includes saleyards, meatworks, and grain handling facilities at centres including Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell and Tamworth.
Kintyre is expected to make about about $20 million.
Expressions of interest close with LAWD on September 28. There is also an opportunity secure cattle, plant and equipment.
Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Darren Collins, 0404 781 787, LAWD.
