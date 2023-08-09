Farm Online
Ban land clearing motion to be voted on at Labor national conference

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 10 2023 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
Labor considers move to ban all land clearing
The Labor Party will consider a motion to ban all land clearing within the next two years at its upcoming national conference in Brisbane, in a move that's outraged the agriculture industry.

