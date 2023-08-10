Almirica is a quality farming and grazing property in the highly regarded Rawsonville district, about 26km north west of Dubbo.
The productive 595 hectare (1470 acre) property features flat to slightly undulating country with about 30 per cent heavy red loams and 70pc grey/black loams/
Practically all of the property is arable.
There is 125ha (310 acre) of established lucerne sown in 2021 and 2022, plus clover and native grasses.
Recent rain has provided fresh feed across the property in addition to further grow the 97ha (240 acre) crop of coolabah oats, which is ready for grazing.
The very well fenced property is divided into eight main paddocks and two smaller paddocks with hinge joint. There are 9.75m (32 foot) double gateways on all of the paddocks.
The well watered property has three dams and two bores. There are eight tanks with a combined capacity of 195,000 litres that supply 11 concrete troughs.
Improvements include a very versatile, 37x18m enclosed steel framed shed with a lockable chemical room, a three stand Stockpro shearing module, internal yards, and a kitchenette.
There is also an attached 37x18m skillion for hay and machinery storage.
There is also has a set of 2000 head capacity Clipex sheep yards attached to the shed complex.
Almirica also has a two 75 tonne Ahrens silos.
The air-conditioned three bedroom cottage has an open plan kitchen/living/meals area, a 130,000 litre rain water tank and a large carport.
Almirica is being offered with a price guide of more than $3.5 million.
Almirica will be auctioned by Peter Milling & Co in Dubbo on September 8.
Contact Peter Dwyer, 0418 266 523, Peter Milling & Company, Dubbo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.