Why the diet of stingless bees are in the spotlight

Scientists are researching stingless bees to determine how the food they eat impacts on hive health and their ability to pollinate crops.
The work follows the discovery of parasitic varroa mite in NSW in 2022, which has impacted horticulture growers' access to the nation's most common crop pollinator, the European honey bee.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said the program was vital in ongoing efforts to safeguarding the future of Australian horticulture products.
"The incursion of varroa mite has placed us in a position where we have had to reassess how we think about pollination," Mr Fifield said.
"Unlocking the potential of alternative pollinators, like the stingless bee, is going to be instrumental in providing the horticulture sector with new crop pollinating options."
The varroa mite is an external parasitic mite that attacks and feeds on honey bees, and particularly the larvae and pupae in a developing brood.
Delivered through Hort Innovation and led by Western Sydney University and Griffith University in partnership with key commercial stingless beekeepers and industry partners, the program will contribute to the growing pool of knowledge about the commercial management and capabilities of alternative pollinators.
Western Sydney University Professor James Cook said the project would identify the nutritional choices of stingless bees by detecting the pollen species and essential nutrients collected during their foraging activities.
"We are exploring the relationship between stingless bees' dietary choices and their colonies' wellbeing," Prof Cook said.
"By understanding this relationship, we can identify new opportunities to optimise hive health, such as introducing nutritional supplements into stingless bees' colonies, and thereby improve propagation of the bees and pollination services."
Crop pollination trials will also be conducted at a state-of-the-art research glasshouse at the National Vegetable Protected Cropping Centre on the Western Sydney University Hawkesbury campus.
Crops that may be investigated include avocados, macadamias, strawberries, mangos, and lychees.
The pioneering research will include both laboratory and field studies, as well as behavioural experiments with stingless bees.
Sugarbag Bees' business owner and beekeeper Tim Heard said the facility's experimental hives dedicated to bee rearing would help improve stingless bee management.
"This research is fascinating and holds immense potential for enhancing crop pollination," Dr Heard said.
"By equipping beekeepers with valuable knowledge about rearing and managing these incredible pollinators, we will pave a sustainable future for beekeeping and as a result, the horticulture industry."
Research into maintaining honey bee health and boosting alternative pollination methods is a priority for Hort Innovation, including the development of a varroa mite pesticide that is safe for bees.
The project addresses several of the key priorities within the AgriFutures Australian Native Bee Strategic RD&E Plan.
