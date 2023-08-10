Farm Online
Home/Beef

LSD tests coming through; beef hopes hang on quick resolution

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef on sale in Indonesia. Picture via MLA.
Beef on sale in Indonesia. Picture via MLA.

As the results from lumpy skin disease testing in northern Australia start to flow through with no signs of the virus, beef people are hanging their hopes on a quick resolution to the suspensions that live cattle export markets have introduced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.