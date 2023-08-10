As the results from lumpy skin disease testing in northern Australia start to flow through with no signs of the virus, beef people are hanging their hopes on a quick resolution to the suspensions that live cattle export markets have introduced.
In the wake of Malaysia following Indonesia's lead, but in this case pausing the import of all live cattle and buffalo from Australia, the concern is whether even more countries may follow suit.
The drama has unfolded from Australian cattle testing positive to LSD in Indonesia, which prompted that country to suspend four quarantine yards in the north until Australia could provide more proof the virus is not present here.
Malaysia is only a small customer, having taken just 2328 head of feeder and breeding cattle from Australia so far this year. It is believed there is only one importer in Malaysia involved with the Australian trade.
Looming with equal menace is whether the situation is affecting the reputation of Australian beef products outside the live export space, and much further afield.
Industry leaders have been tightlipped, not wanting to fuel angst among either producers or international customers, or to encourage speculation.
But there are around 60 red meat processing plants in Australia licensed to export boxed beef to Indonesia who would be very nervous at the moment about the relationship between the two countries and how this event plays out.
Indonesia is Australia's fifth largest destination for boxed meat and could certainly be called a growing market with plenty of potential.
Just under 40,000 tonnes has been shipped to Indonesia so far this year, which is almost equal to the total amount sent for all of 2022, data from Episode 3 shows.
In the years before Australia's cattle prices skyrocketed, Indonesia had taken as much as 60,000t.
The bigger percentage is manufacturing meat, then brisket, which speaks to the value of the market in allowing processors to fully utilise carcases.
Beef exporters have given no indication of any pushback from customers taking boxed beef in Indonesia, or from the hundred other markets Australia sends red meat to.
The only comments being made are that it seems the definitive messaging from Australian biosecurity authorities that there is no LSD in our herd is resonating.
Chief veterinary officer Mark Schipp said he had confirmed to the World Organisation for Animal Health that Australia remains LSD free in accordance with international standards.
LSD is a highly infectious viral disease of cattle and buffalo that is transmitted by biting insects. It is not a disease that poses a risk to humans.
There is no cause for concern for Australian cattle producers as Australia remains LSD free.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
