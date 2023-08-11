Farm Online
Home/News

El Nino's slow arrival may be down to this distant weather phenomenon

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated August 11 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
El Nino weather events in Australia are correlated with drier than average conditions. File photo.
El Nino weather events in Australia are correlated with drier than average conditions. File photo.

Climatologists have been puzzled by the stubborn refusal of the ocean and atmosphere in the Pacific to couple up and form a full fledged El Nino event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.