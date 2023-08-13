Exclusion fenced country for 1300 backgrounders

The exclusion fenced 7212 hectare (17,822 acre) freehold property Aubigny has an estimated carrying capacity of 1300 backgrounders.
Located 57km north west of Augathella and 327km from Roma, the property is also suited to fattening or breeding as well as sheep.
Aubigny has undergone major upgrades to fences, water, and cattle infrastructure since 2017.
The country consists of open gentle undulating Mitchell grass downs with large areas of buffel grass on the higher ridge country. There are also prolific stands of herbages in seasons.
Aubigny is lightly timbered with gidyea and myall with coolabah along the water courses.
Water is supplied from a bore that supplies a 200,000 litre Rhino storage tank equipped with an observant water monitoring system.
The tank gravity feeds 24 troughs. There are also eight dams.
Aubigny is divided into eight main paddocks with a laneway. Some 40km of new fencing has been constructed with drill stem end assemblies and Cyclone gates.
The cattle yards feature an undercover working area with a concrete floor and are equipped with a crush with weigh bars, a calf cradle, loading ramp and two troughs.
Structural improvements include a three bedroom 'donga' cottage with a front deck and four split-system air-conditioners.
Aubigny is being sold through Ray White Rural through an expressions of interest process that closes on September 21.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Minnis, 0437 111 060, Ray White Rural.
