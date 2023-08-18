Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Merriman family has long history in growing wool

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wal, Alec and George Merriman taking a rest during the 2023 Great Southern Supreme Merino show in Canberra. Picture by Stephen Burns
Wal, Alec and George Merriman taking a rest during the 2023 Great Southern Supreme Merino show in Canberra. Picture by Stephen Burns

The Merryville Merino stud sited at Boorowa might be a centenarian, but the popularity of the stud and its influence on the finer wool types throughout the wool industry has not waned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.