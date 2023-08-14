Farm Online
Harvey Beef launches new grainfed brand, Reserve

August 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Harvey Beef's new branded beef offering, the Reserve range. Picture Harvey Beef.
Iconic brand Harvey Beef is bringing its new premium range to restaurants across the state, launching a new Reserve label.

