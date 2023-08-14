Harvey Beef launches new grainfed brand, Reserve

Iconic brand Harvey Beef is bringing its new premium range to restaurants across the state, launching a new Reserve label.
This new brand offering represents high quality 100-day grainfed beef, sustainably raised in the pristine environment of Western Australia.
Harvey Beef has been supplying Western Australian beef for more than 100 years, working with dedicated local cattle producers who share a commitment to outstanding quality, exceptional taste and sustainability from paddock to plate.
The company says its Reserve range is the culmination of years of expert breeding and feeding that delivers consistent, high-quality beef from Western Australia.
Harvest Road Group Chief Executive Officer Paul Slaughter said Harvest Road Group had invested heavily in its integrated supply chain to deliver the Harvey Beef Reserve range to consumers.
"This premium range is a new level of quality and consistency in terms of the beef Harvest Road Group is supplying to the market," Mr Slaughter said.
Harvest Road Group's grainfed program that delivers the new range operates from its Koojan Downs feeding facility, located 140kms northeast of Perth. The program involves feeding cattle 100 per cent Western Australian hay, barley, cracked lupins and canola oil. This feeding facility can supply up to 60,000 head of cattle per year for processing and has been designed to deliver the highest standards in animal welfare.
Harvest Road Group Chief Commercial Officer Mark Wiedermann said when it came to taste and flavour, the key drivers were the genetics of the animal and the nutrition program.
"Grainfed allows us to create a more flavoursome and more consistent eating product," Mr Wiedermann said.
"When it's raining and we have green pastures you get great eating, quality beef, but because of Western Australia's unique climatic zones for six months of the year it can often be dry; grain finishing allows us to have that consistent nutrition 12 months of the year.
"The other distinguishing factor of grainfed over grassfed is it delivers a high-quality flavour profile of the meat. Grainfed really boosts the tenderness and intramuscular fat through the feed program which creates the elevated eating experience."
The grainfed cattle are processed at Harvest Road Group's production facility located in Harvey in WA's southwest. This site is the largest beef processing facility in Western Australia and is approved to supply chilled and frozen product to both Australia and approved international markets.
Harvest Road Group's integrated beef supply chain is accredited by Meat Standards Australia, an independent program that grades beef based on eating quality.
Harvey Beef Reserve range will be available from August 2023 and will include beef and offal cuts to suit a range of customer needs.
