After five generations and 134 years of Merino breeding, the Amos family's Burrenbah aggregation on the NSW/Queensland border is on the market.
Recognised as one of NSW's oldest single family-owned operations, the 8198 hectare (20,258 acre) aggregation located 47km west of Mungindi comprises of the 4148ha (10,250 acre) freehold portion Burrenbah and the 4050ha (10,008 acre) western lands lease Nilgie.
Current owner Les Amos grew up on Burrenbah and said the decision to sell had been an emotional and difficult journey.
"I've been asked a number of times now why we've made the decision to sell, and the honest truth is that we've encouraged our three daughters to pursue careers off the farm," Mr Amos said.
"They've all done that and have now made their own lives, with their own families, so the time is right for my wife Annette and I to sell."
Les has lived on the property his entire life, including the past 30 years with his wife Annette.
"We've seen a lot of hardship, but we've also seen some significant things in our time on Burrenbah," Les said.
"After a good soaking of rain, you'll be hard pressed to find buffel grass that grows as tall and as fast as it does around here."
The Amos family started its Merino grazing enterprise in 1891, after Les's great grandfather Col Amos helped build the Queensland-NSW rabbit-proof fence.
Col managed to save enough money to buy a piece of land as homestead lease on Goondoobluie station, a 161,900ha (400,000 acre) run on the Queensland-NSW border.
Burrenbah comprises of mainly heavier soil types with lower ridges and has Mitchell, Flinders and blue grasses as well and winter herbages and salines.
The property has a frontage to the Moonie River and is well watered by the Goondibluie bore pipe scheme, which supplies five tanks and 10 troughs.
The Moonie River dissects Nilgie, which has mainly lighter red soils with established stands of buffell grass. Ballandoon Creek is on the western boundary.
There is also about a 2km frontage to the Ballandoon Creek and six large ground tanks.
Improvements include a three bay hay shed, a four stand shearing shed, shearers quarters, and six sets of sheep yards with two set of yards able to handle cattle.
The recently renovated air-conditioned, four bedroom homestead also has a granny flat. There is also a two bedroom cottage in reasonable condition.
Col started running Merinos on Burrenbah when transport was a horse and sulky.
"My great grandfather Col, and his son - my grandfather - Leslie, would have seen more change in their lifetime on farms than me or my daughters will ever see combined," Les said.
"My ancestors would be astounded not just by how transport and motorised vehicles have transformed farming, but even how chemicals have advanced sheep and wool production."
Burrenbah is being sold through Prosser Hutton by an expressions of interest that closes on September 14.
Contact Peter Prosser, 0427 254 705, Prosser Hutton, Mungindi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.