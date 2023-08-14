AUSTRALIAN grain growers have expressed their unease about the interpretation of a little known clause within the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) scheme which precludes applying a huge range of herbicides, fungicides and insecticides aerially near waterways.
Mark Fowler WAFarmers grains section president, said he was alarmed to see a section of clauses within the ISCC rules that banned aerial spraying within 500 metres of a body of water.
"When we checked on this we found the clause was not new, it has been there some time but we're concerned if it becomes actively administered."
In terms of what waterways are included he said anywhere with water at the time of spraying could be considered a body of water.
"It was found this does not mean just natural waterways but also includes farm dams, whether they are still in use or not," he said.
"We discussed this among members and many of them said under the interpretation of the clause as it stands they could not do any aerial spraying at all and remain compliant."
The major issue with the regulations will come for canola producers.
The European Union, a major consumer of Australian canola, requires ISCC certification in order for grain to be exported there.
In other grain commodities the major markets through south-east Asia do not require ISCC accreditation.
Mr Fowler said the initial concerns were around the use of the majority of popular insecticides, a number of important fungicides and mouse bait.
"The majority of mouse bait in Western Australia goes out in the growing season and due to the big areas we have to get over a lot of it is done by plane, it will be a major issue."
"The same goes for our late season insect sprays, the general practice is to do them aerially, so compliance with these regulations would have a big impact on us."
"In our farming systems most farmers would use some form of aerial spraying nearly every year."
In eastern Australia, farming practices mean that aerial spraying of canola is not so prevalent.
Jason Law, Southern Aerial Ag, Naracoorte, South Australia, said the majority of his work was on other crops, with fungicide management in faba beans a particular focus.
"We do some bits and pieces with canola, but for one reason or another it is not quite as common as it is with the fungicides for the legumes and the cereals," he said.
Mr Fowler said the little known clause highlighted the need for the Australian grains industry to move away from ISCC.
"There are a number of things that are in this framework that just aren't applicable to Australian farming and are very Eurocentric."
"Many of these dams are no longer active and serve no purpose but to help drain paddocks, the chemical is sprayed very low and with very little drift and yet we are placed in a position where we will have to go out and wreck our soils in wetter conditions, causing more emissions all in the name of remaining compliant."
He said grower organisations were keen to explore the possibility of an Australian framework which better reflected local conditions.
Terry Enright, chairman of industry good body Grains Australia confirmed his organisation had been in talks with grower groups, including GrainGrowers and Grain Producers Australia about the potential of managing a locally designed sustainability framework but said this was not something on the immediate horizon.
"If it is discussed and they feel there is a need for it then in the long-term it could be something that sits under Grains Australia, but our position for now is that we will wait until there is something more definitive in play."
"There is a lot of investment in the sustainability space through organisations such as the Grains Research and Development Corporation but there are a lot of factors to consider in terms of whether we go our own way, people have been working hard on ISCC to help develop the European market as at present it is our only way of accessing the market there."
Nick Goddard, Australian Oilseeds Federation executive officer, has been involved in the Sustainable Grain Australia service, which was set up in 2019 to help streamline the process of Australian growers getting ISCC accreditation, said Australian growers had been successfully participating in ISCC for several years.
"The bottom line is that it is something as growers they can achieve and by doing so they can access some valuable markets."
"It is not just Europe, we are seeing more and more big agrifood organisations, such as maltsters looking to source ISCC-accredited grain."
He said Australia forming its own standard could be done, but cautioned it would have to win market acceptance.
"The ISCC is what many customers are looking for, it is well regarded and any new scheme would have to earn that good reputation, the scheme is only as valuable as what the market thinks it is worth."
Mr Goddard said growers who felt they could not comply with the ISCC framework could opt out.
"It is a voluntary scheme and growers not participating will still be able to deliver their product into the bulk handling system and service other markets."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
