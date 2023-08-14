Farm Online
ISCC aerial spray clause causes grower concern

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
August 15 2023 - 6:30am
Aerial spraying can be important in a number of Australian broadacre cropping systems. File photo.
AUSTRALIAN grain growers have expressed their unease about the interpretation of a little known clause within the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) scheme which precludes applying a huge range of herbicides, fungicides and insecticides aerially near waterways.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

