Farm Online
Home/News
Watch

Agents sale Branxholme farm sale is a rare opportunity to buy into the area

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Agents are expecting offers "upwards" of $7500 per acre for a versatile farm on the market near Hamilton in Victoria's west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.