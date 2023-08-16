Farm Online
St George river property delivers country lifestyle

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 16 2023 - 3:00pm
An impressive four hectare (10 acre) freehold property just on the north eastern edge of St George and 400 metres off the Carnarvon Highway delivers country living with all the conveniences of town.

