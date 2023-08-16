St George river property delivers country lifestyle

An impressive four hectare (10 acre) freehold property just on the north eastern edge of St George and 400 metres off the Carnarvon Highway delivers country living with all the conveniences of town.
Offered by Jamie and Jennifer Street, the property is still within the 60km speed zone, features a spacious lowset, five bedroom brick homestead with unspoiled views of the Balonne River.
The attractive homestead also features tiled living areas, a formal entrance, a wrap around verandah, and a large kitchen.
The well maintained property is set in established, picture perfect surrounds that are grassed with tree studded park-like flats leading down to the banks of the river.
There is also a floodlit barbecue area that can be used after canoeing, swimming, water or jet skiing on the river. It is also an ideal location to relax by a campfire and soak in the stunning sunsets and bird life.
Other improvements include a 28x8m Colorbond shed with a concrete floor. Three bays are lockable with an access doors and two high roller doors. One area of the shed has been enclosed, and could be used as a rumpus room, teenagers' retreat, office or craft or gym area.
The shed also has a cold room.
Also attached to the shed is a three bedroom donga and a high clearance boat shed.
The property has town bore water on tap, river access for stock and domestic purposes, and 13,000 litres of rainwater storage.
Other features include private boat ramp to launch a boat or jet ski, a "hidden" dog fence, and a circular driveway.
There is also a handy grassed paddock at the front of the property.
The property will be auctioned on site by Elders at 12017 Carnarvon Highway, St George, on September 9.
