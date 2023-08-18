South West Queensland property Robina Downs is 13,780 hectares (34,050 acres) of exceptional, exclusion fenced grazing country featuring large areas of Noorama Creek flood-out country.
Located 131km south east of Cunnamulla in the famed 'salad bowl', the property is being offered by Offered by Jack and Dione Carter from the Nyngan, NSW, based Carter Farming Group.
About 70 per cent of Robina comprises of dark soils growing Mitchell, Flinders and other native grasses.
There are also prolific herbages along the Noorama Creek floodout country in season.
The property has received an impressive four floods in the past four years.
The black country is very lightly timbered with gidyea, coolibah, brigalow, and whitewood.
The balance of the property is red loam soil country growing buffel and native grasses. Timbers include cypress, ironwood, box, wilga, sandalwood and supplejack.
The property has an estimated carrying capacity of 7000 dry sheep equivalents and has been running Australian White sheep and goats.
Some 8000-10,000 small animals have been run on the property in recent years.
Robina is divided into three main paddocks and two holding paddocks, which have some new hinge joint fencing.
The property is protected by 1800mm high exclusion boundary fence.
Water is supplied from three flowing bores, which have all been capped and controlled to deliver water to tanks and 30 troughs plus earth dams.
Robina Downs also has a 300 megalitre irrigation licence.
Structural improvements include a large six bedroom homestead has polished floors throughout and open verandahs.
There is also a workshop, vehicle sheds, old shearers' quarters and a tennis court.
The property is also understood to have potential for income from carbon schemes, particularly in the red loam country.
Robina Downs is being sold through an expressions of interest process, which closes with Nutrien Harcourts on September 15.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, or Neal Elliott, 0427 773 868, Nutrien Harcourts.
