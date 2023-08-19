A suggested price of $2.2 million has been given for the historic Eyre Peninsula sheep station at Talia.
At that listed price, vendors are asking for around $430 per acre for the freehold country.
Whittled down over time, Talia Station still takes in an impressive 13,283 hectares (32,823 acres).
This vast landholding on the EP coast consists of 11,200ha of pastoral lease and 2083ha of freehold country.
Though offered as a whole, agents from Nutrien Harcourts said the vendors would consider offers separately for the leased and freehold country.
The station is 20km from popular Venus Bay and 45km from the district centre of Elliston.
The station had its origins in 1856 and grew to foster its own town which was proclaimed in 1883.
The town was complete with a hotel, post office, store, cemetery and school, all since gone.
The station's name comes from the Aboriginal word meaning to be near water, pretty handy if you are running stock out in the limestone country.
Water is supplied to the station from eight main wells and bores providing good quality supplies.
The land is slightly undulating with a variety of open limestone grazing sections, to open grassland areas to sandier soils to the north, with broken to dense mallee, and areas of former sheoak grasslands.
It hosts a five-bedroom furnished homestead, a six-stand shearing shed with plenty of other shedding and workshops.
The large station is fenced into seven main paddocks of various sizes.
There are also three sets of trap yards across the watering points, and another two sets of yards in the northern section for handling livestock.
For more information contact Justin Thompson at Nutrien Harcourts on 0427 130124.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.