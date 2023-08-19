Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Cotton yield quest prompts fertiliser research

By Sandra Godwin
August 19 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Queensland soil scientist Dr Tim McLaren (pictured) and colleague Professor Mike Bell, who is an agronomist, are researching whether higher yielding cotton crops need more of the major nutrients, nitrogen and phosphorus.
University of Queensland soil scientist Dr Tim McLaren (pictured) and colleague Professor Mike Bell, who is an agronomist, are researching whether higher yielding cotton crops need more of the major nutrients, nitrogen and phosphorus.

Conventional wisdom says that a higher yielding crop needs more of the major nutrients than one that's less productive. But what if that's not the case?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.