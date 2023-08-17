High quality raw milk is critically important for optimising processing capabilities and ensuring the quality of end products.
Bactoscan, thermoduric and bulk milk cell counts are the most common ways in which the quality of raw milk is measured in Australia.
It is estimated that elevated counts cost Australian farmers about $42.6 million annually in downgrades to their farmgate milk price.
There is no way to improve raw milk quality beyond the farmgate - so it is critical.
Supporting farmers to maintain high standards of milk quality and mastitis control has been a key focus of Dairy Australia for more than two decades.
One investment has been in the Countdown Milk Quality (MQ) program.
This is where industry professionals - such as veterinarians, milking machine technicians, herd improvement staff, milk processor field staff, chemical sales representatives and others - undergo an intensive 10-month professional development program to improve their ability to provide problem solving and milk quality management services to dairy farmers.
The Countdown MQ program incorporates in-depth online learning modules, multi-day workshops - in the classroom and on-farm at Warragul, Victoria - along with practical assignments.
Participants also work under supervision with clients or suppliers on identifying and addressing specific issues around milk quality management in their businesses.
This year, 20 dairy professionals have successfully completed the program.
Dairy Australia thanked the following businesses for investing in the development of their staff in milk quality: Saputo Dairy Australia, Fonterra Australia, Burra Foods, Bega Foods, Bulla, KyValley Dairies, Future Dairies Gippsland, Dasco Daviesway Pty Ltd, Mersey Veterinary Services, WestVic Dairy, Gippsland Veterinary Group, The Vet Group - Timboon, Lactalis and Warrnambool Veterinary Clinic.
Dairy Australia has a network of specialised Countdown mastitis and milk quality advisors who can investigate, troubleshoot, and assist dairy farmers to develop tailored solutions that fit their farm business.
Dairy farmers can also access milk quality resources and training programs on the Dairy Australia website or by contacting their local Dairy Australia's regional team.
Article supplied by Dairy Australia
