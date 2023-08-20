Farm Online
Home/News

Superior Longreach grazing country heads to auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Productive Longreach property Laidlaw is 15,068 hectares of superior, sweet grazing country. Picture supplied
Productive Longreach property Laidlaw is 15,068 hectares of superior, sweet grazing country. Picture supplied

Productive Longreach property Laidlaw is 15,068 hectares (37,234 acres) of superior, sweet grazing country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.