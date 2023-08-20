Productive Longreach property Laidlaw is 15,068 hectares (37,234 acres) of superior, sweet grazing country.
Located 76km south of Longreach and 60km north west of Isisford, the property in two grazing homestead perpetual lease titles runs from alluvial creek flats and shaded creek systems to rolling, open downs country along with large areas of boree and gidyea plains.
The main pastures include Mitchell, buffel and Flinders grasses with an abundance of herbages inn suitable seasons.
Offered by the Capel family, the property has been running 6000 Merino ewes plus replacements, in addition to breeding cows.
Impressively, Laidlaw has been achieving 98 per cent lambing rates.
The estimated carrying capacity is 1900 adult cattle equivalents.
Laidlaw is divided into 14 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and laneways.
The property has a set of cattle yards and three sets of sheep yards.
Water is supplied from eight dams and a shared dam with numerous waterholes along Tocal and Melton Creeks.
Five of the dams are equipped with solar pumps that supply a network of tanks and troughs.
The average annual rainfall for Longreach is about 452mm (18 inches).
There is a large amount of fresh grass on Laidlaw, which has benefited from 50mm of rain in the past month.
Improvements include a five stand shearing shed and well maintained shearers' quarters as well as machinery and work sheds.
The well presented five bedroom, two bathroom homestead is set in award winning gardens. There is also an air conditioned, renovated two bedroom cottage.
Louise Capel's parents Ian and Ray Johnson originally bought Laidlaw in partnership with the Peacey family in 1974 before selling their interest to the Peacey family and concentrating on their business interests in NSW.
Laidlaw will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts on October 12.
Contact Boyd Curran, 0417 707 637, and Will Beirne, 0488 207 837, Nutrien Harcourts.
