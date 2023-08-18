Farm Online
Home/Beef

Indo live-ex ties still strong: GUPUSPINDO, ALEC say

August 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wait still on for LSD test results in the north
Wait still on for LSD test results in the north

Peak live cattle export organisations in Australia and Indonesia have reiterated their close ties as work continues to resolve the issue of banned northern facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.