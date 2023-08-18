More than 330 south-west Victorian dairy farming women attended the sold-out annual Ladies Luncheon at Warrnambool, Vic, on August 17, 2023.
The event is the largest in the region for women in dairy and provides an opportunity for women in the dairy industry to connect.
"The Ladies Luncheon gets women in dairy off the farm and brings them together," Committee member Belinda Doolan said.
"We can be neighbours and milk next door to each other but never see one another.
"It's an opportunity to check in and to share our successes and have a laugh."
Attendees heard from a range of guest speakers, including broadcaster, TV presenter, journalist and writer Myf Warhurst.
Ms Warhurst told the gathering she was born at Portland, Vic.
"So it's lovely to come back to the region and connect with local women," she said.
"I love a long lunch celebrating other people's hard work."
Westpac national general manager for regional and agribusiness Peta Ward spoke on the importance of supporting and acknowledging the vital role women have in the dairy industry.
Attendees also heard from local businesswoman Caroline Simmons, who along with her partner Tim established and developed the now famous Timboon Fine Ice-Cream company in 1999 using fresh milk that comes from the Doolan family farm down the road.
Farm business consultant Fiona Smith spoke about the Dairy Australia Our Farm Our Plan program and the importance of setting long term goals to improve business performance.
The variety of speakers resulted in great discussion.
The event was organised by the South West Ladies Luncheon Committee with the support of WestVic Dairy.
