Seasonal uncertainty shapes shorn wool prediction

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
August 21 2023 - 12:30pm
The Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee predicts that shorn wool production will fall 1.1 per cent fro 2023/2024.

Uncertainty over seasonal conditions could drive shorn wool production down, with it forecast to drop by 1.1 per cent in the 2023/2024.

Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

