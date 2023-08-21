Ten Australian farmers have been named as the inaugural Jersey Elite Master Breeders at a special ceremony in Melbourne.
The Master Breeder awards recognise breeding excellence over the past 20 years and the commitment of farmers to the breed.
Four of the inductees are from Gippsland in eastern Victoria, four from Northern Victoria, one from Western Victoria and one from NSW.
The inaugural Master Breeders announced in Melbourne on August 19 are:
Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett said the Master Breeder award was driven by data across the past 30 years on the cow's individual and progeny performance and would be updated each year.
It requires breeders to have been a member of Jersey Australia for at least 20 years and to register 25 animals a year on average across those 20 years along with producing elite brood, type and production cows and elite bulls.
The new award is part of Jersey Australia's Jersey Elite awards that also recognises elite cows and bulls.
Mr Barrett said the title was something to which all breeders should aspire.
"It is an award they can use to promote themselves and their stud as being at the elite level of Jersey breeding in Australia," he said.
During the awards night on August 19, presentations were also made to the breeders of Jersey Elite bulls and Jersey Elite brood cows.
It is expected that Master Breeder awards will be presented annually during the Jersey Australia AGM and Conference, subject to a breeder qualifying for the achievement.
Mr Barrett said the awards reflected the importance of quality breeding as Australian Jerseys continue to make a significant impact on the world stage.
Jersey Australia president Lisa Broad, who is one of the inaugural recipients alongside husband Lynton, said the title was "something everyone should strive for".
"It means you're being recognised for your continuous hard work over a long period of time.
"Dairy can be a tough industry and we don't always get recognised for our contributions.
"This is a good way to recognise people's hard work and excellence in the breeding side of it."
