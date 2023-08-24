Farm Online
Home/Newsletter
Explainer

Politics not water the driver of new Murray Darling-Basin Plan

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
August 25 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek's recent basin plan announcement was an astute political move for Labor.
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek's recent basin plan announcement was an astute political move for Labor.

Labor's recent Murray-Darling Basin Plan is about so much more than water - it's about politics, winning South Australian seats, pressuring the Liberals, creating a divide within Coalition and warding off the Greens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.