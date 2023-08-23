When the family's name is on the local road sign you know they have been farming in the district for a long time.
After more than a century of ownership, the Wegner family are farewelling their mixed farm in South Australia's southern Flinders Ranges.
Enjoying an annual average rainfall of 420mm, "Wegners" takes in 301.5 hectares (745 acres).
Ray White Rural is taking the farm to auction at the Wirrabara Town Hall on Friday, October 6 at noon.
It will be offered at the auction as a whole or in two non-contingent lots - House on 204ha (505 acres) and South 97.1ha (240 acres).
Historically the Wegner's have taken advantage of the property's fertile cropping land and hills grazing.
The family has successfully run and managed a mixed farming enterprise of rotational cropping and prime lamb production in this reliable rainfall area.
The land features gently undulating arable country containing 255ha (629 acres) of red clay loam soils with balance being lightly timbered grazing hills.
Stock water is secured with a combination of equipped bores and mains water.
The fencing is considered in good condition with majority cement posts and 7-line Cyclone.
The farm has a three-bedroom homestead in a garden setting along with ample shedding, containment pens, sheep yards and shearing shed.
Agents say the Wirrabara area is highly sought after for allowing flexibility with growing cereals, oil seeds, legumes, hay production and running livestock.
For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 or Sam Krieg on 0484 288698.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
