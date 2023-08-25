The buyer of a well set up farm south of Bordertown is guaranteed income for the rest of the year at least.
The Bangham property has been leased until the end of 2023.
Located about 25km south-east of Bordertown and a stone's throw from the Victorian border, the farm takes in 427 hectares (1059 acres).
Most of the property is considered arable across its balance of heavier flats and gentle undulations with a good mix of tree shelter belts..
Agents from Ray White say there are various dams dotted across the property with clay spreading on lighter country.
Water security is assured with two equipped bores and tanks supplying water to all 10 major paddocks.
The centrepiece of the property is the as-new three-stand shearing shed which agents said could also double as an implement shed if necessary.
Other improvements on the property include a comfortable four-bedroom home which has also been is leased on a periodical basis.
The Bangham Road farm is being offered for sale via private treaty with any offers to be submitted by October 4.
For more information contact Peter Dahlitz on 0448 650103.
