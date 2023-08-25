Farm Online
China economic slump concerning to Australia: Chalmers

By Andrew Brown
August 26 2023 - 6:30am
China is suffering an economic slowdown, with deflation and exports down and unemployment up. (EPA PHOTO)
Economic troubles in China could leave Australian jobs and growth exposed.

