Burraduc Buffalo Dairy at Bungwahl has been named producer of year at the 2023 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards.
Dairy owners Elena and Andrei Swegen took home the gold medal in the dairy category in 2022 but their latest accolade is considered the jewel in the crown.
"The judges were united in their praise of Burraduc Buffalo Dairy, deeply impressed by both the consistency and quality of its produce," delicious. editor-in-chief Krysia Bonkowski said.
"Critically, this was matched by the producer's commitment to sustainability, livestock management and innovation, making them a unanimous choice for producer of the year."
Burraduc Buffalo Dairy is one of the stop-offs on the Great Lakes Food Trail, an hour north of Newcastle, where producers open their farm gates to the public seasonally.
This year's winners were recognised across four major categories:
From The Dairy: Section28 Artisan Cheeses, South Australia
From The Earth: Tuerong Farm, Victoria
From The Paddock: Torello Farm, Victoria
From The Sea: Collison Reef Fish, Queensland
Other winners were: Murwillumbah Farmers' Market (outstanding farmers' market); Black Snake Distillery (alcoholic drinks); ALTD Spirits (non or low alcohol drinks); Irina Santiago-Brown, Inkwell Wines (outstanding viticulturist); Moojepin Foods (outstanding innovation); Paroo Premium Kangaroo (outstanding sustainability); Sharon Winsor, Indigiearth (outstanding native producer); and Tasmanian White Asparagus (unearthed producer).
Maggie Beer was recognised for her outstanding contribution to Australian food.
Now in its 18th year, the 2023 Produce Awards focus on Australia's best producers - the people who grow, cultivate, harvest and catch the produce supplied to the country's leading chefs and hospitality venues.
