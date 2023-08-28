Farm Online
Home/News
Opinion

Electoral Commission deserves a big, fat X on Voice vote

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 28 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Electoral Commission deserves a big, fat X on the Voice to Parliament vote.
The Australian Electoral Commission deserves a big, fat X on the Voice to Parliament vote.

The Australian Electoral Commission deserves a big, fat X on its handling of the Voice to Parliament vote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.