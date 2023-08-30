Farm Online
Home/Dairy

EPA finds 85 per cent of inspected farms not complying with regulations

August 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gippsland dairy farms hit with fines for effluent breaches
Gippsland dairy farms hit with fines for effluent breaches

Seven Gippsland dairy farms have been hit with fines totalling more than $20,000 for effluent management breaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.