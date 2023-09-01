Farm Online
A South Gippsland farm block running 85 young cattle has sold for $1.7 million

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
September 2 2023 - 8:00am
The rich demand for add-on farming and lifestyle blocks near the coast in South Gippsland continues.
Another stellar price of $16,505 per acre has been paid for a farm block in South Gippsland, again in the Wonthaggi region.

