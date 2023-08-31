Farm Online
Global cattle prices now split: Rabobank beef quarterly

August 31 2023 - 12:30pm
Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird. Picture by Shan Goodwin.
Beef markets around the world - other than the United States - are seeing softer consumer demand, with global cattle prices now split into two distinct groups: those in North America and Europe, and those in the rest of the world, Rabobank says in its just-released global beef quarterly.

