Cattle Australia urges MLA to review CN30

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
The peak grassfed cattle producer group Cattle Australia is pushing for the red meat industry's goal to be carbon neutral by 2030 to be replaced with a climate neutral target.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

