The dairy industry is facing some serious challenges and right now, dairy farmers need someone in their corner.
For more than 80 years, Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) has been proud to play this role.
As the peak body for dairy farmers, we have two core functions: to 'represent' dairy farmers in formal roles and to 'advocate' on behalf of dairy farmers to industry, government, processors and community.
In terms of advocating, we are currently defending the hard-won Mandatory Dairy Code of Conduct. It was carefully designed to equalise bargaining power arrangements between farmers and processors in the trading of raw milk. It imposes minimum standards of conduct that address unfair and harmful practices by processors against farmers and improves certainty and transparency in commercial arrangements.
The Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF), which represents dairy processors, claims the code is contributing to profitability pressures on processors and is not operating as intended.
We are making it clear that while processors are experiencing some financial pressures, the code is not the problem.
Many dairy farmers and their communities have been devastated in recent years, with $1 milk, step-downs, claw-backs and reduced competition in the milk market. The code is a significant step towards protecting farmers' interests and continued milk supply.
As well as defending the code, ADF is objecting to Coles's proposal to buy two milk processing sites from Saputo Dairy Australia at Laverton North, Victoria, and Erskine Park, NSW.
ADF has voiced its concerns in media and in submissions to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). ADF is concerned the proposed acquisition could substantially lessen competition for raw milk with potentially detrimental impacts on dairy farmers and the broader dairy supply chain in the short and long term.
The ACCC echoed our concerns with the release of a Statement of Issues in August requiring further scrutiny of the deal. We now await the ACCC's final ruling, scheduled for September 14.
These are only two of the many examples whereby ADF provides critical policy advice to the Australian government on the issues that matter most to dairy farmers. Some of these issues are quite public like the Murray Darling Basin plan or trade agreements such as the European Union Free Trade Agreement.
Others are less public but will still impact dairy farmers such as legislation to mandatorily report emissions; the Minister's workforce taskforce; or upcoming legislation for agricultural and biosecurity levies.
Ultimately, dairy farmers will decide who they want to represent them and how they want to structure and fund their national peak industry body that acts for the interests of dairy farmers.- Rick Gladigau
ADF continues to work for dairy farmers behind the scenes regardless, no matter how public the issue is. Recently, our role as the peak dairy body representing all dairy farmers to deliver 'industry good' services on behalf of the industry has been in focus.
ADF provides oversight, governance and strategy functions to Dairy Australia and serves as the representative peak dairy body on biosecurity with Animal Health Australia.
ADF is also the dairy member of Safemeat, a partnership between the Australian government and the meat and livestock industry, which promotes Australia's best practice management systems.
As the dairy representative, we're working with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, as well as the chief veterinary officer, on the threat of lumpy skin disease.
Under our current model, ADF funds these industry good functions via member fees and other revenue streams. This arrangement is unsustainable. Not-for-profit member organisations are coming under increasing funding pressure, at the same time as industry must step up its preparedness against the increasing risk of a biosecurity outbreak. It is unfair that a minority of dairy farmers pay for these industry-good functions that ADF delivers for the benefit of all levy payers.
The Australian Dairy Plan 2020-2025 identified structural reform, including providing a sustainable funding model, as the most important priority for industry bodies. ADF is the peak dairy Industry Representative Body (IRB) for all dairy farmers. An allocation of a small percentage of the compulsory levies collected from dairy farmers for research, development and extension and biosecurity to ADF would help deliver that priority and sustain these essential services.
As the national industry representative body, ADF must be positioned to best meet the needs of our members and the interests of all dairy farmers and industry in the long term.
These issues are top of mind as we embark on a strategic review of the role, structure and funding of ADF. In coming months, we will reach out to members and other industry stakeholders to hear their views about what they want from ADF and how they want it structured.
I look forward to leading this review and ensuring ADF can continue its important work for years to come.
Article supplied by Australian Dairy Farmers
