Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Comment

Australian Dairy Farmers embarks on strategic review

By Rick Gladigau, Australian Dairy Farmers President
September 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Dairy Farmers plays two key roles - as the peak industry representative body and as an advocate for the industry.
Australian Dairy Farmers plays two key roles - as the peak industry representative body and as an advocate for the industry.

The dairy industry is facing some serious challenges and right now, dairy farmers need someone in their corner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.