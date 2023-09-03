Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Mills family's prized robotic dairy in Victoria's Gippsland sells for $5 million

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Mills family's leading dairy farm at Drouin has sold for $5 million.
The Mills family's leading dairy farm at Drouin has sold for $5 million.

One of Victoria's leading dairy farms has sold for a stellar $16,667 per acre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.