Australian milk production may finally be on the rebound, according to the latest figures from Dairy Australia.
The Dairy Australia milk production report for July reveals national production has increased 0.1 per cent on the same time last year.
And if it wasn't for a 2.4pc fall in the largest milk-producing state Victoria, the increase would have been larger.
The uptick in July follows a 1.2pc gain in June and 1.4pc in May.
The figures hint at Australian milk production rebounding after hitting a 30-year low of 8.13 billion litres in 2022/23.
The smallest milk-producing state Queensland led the revival in July with production up 11.4pc compared with the previous year.
This follows on from a 6.8pc decline in that state in 2022/23.
NSW also recorded a big jump - up 8.6pc - and following a 7.7pc decline for 2022/23.
But northern and western Victoria continues to be a dark spot.
Production in the north fell 3.4pc in July and followed on from a 7.2pc decline in 2022/23.
Production in western Victoria fell 4.7pc in July, following on from a 4.2pc decline last season.
Eastern Victoria bucked the state trend with production up 2.1pc for July.
Last season production there fell 6.6pc.
Milk production in Australia has been falling despite record farmgate milk prices.
Pundits have been tipping milk production in Australia to continue to fall on the back of uncertainty about the season and grain prices and the impact of cows that exited the industry last season.
The falling milk pool has created challenges for processors.
Australia's largest dairy processor Bega Group blamed falling milk production as one of the factors for its $233 million loss last financial year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.