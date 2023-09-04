Farm Online
Home/News

Celeb chef Marion Grasby teams up with MLA for lamb campaign

September 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marion Grasby has teamed up with MLA for a spring lamb campaign.
Marion Grasby has teamed up with MLA for a spring lamb campaign.

Celebrity chef Marion Grasby has partnered with Meat & Livestock Australia for the annual spring lamb campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.