Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

China economic crisis keeping pressure on wool market

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
September 5 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Subdued economic conditions in China are taking a toll on the wool market. Photo via Shutterstock.
Subdued economic conditions in China are taking a toll on the wool market. Photo via Shutterstock.

China's economic downturn is taking its toll on the wool market, which has seen softer prices in the weeks since the annual winter recess.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.