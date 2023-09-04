Farm Online
Ensure the right rate of inoculant is applied to silage

September 4 2023 - 6:00pm
Any variation in the distribution of the inoculant will impact upon fermentation of silage.
The use of quality, strain-specific bacterial forage inoculants help to produce more nutritious and palatable feed, reduce wastage and, ultimately, increase the efficiency of milk and beef production.

