Fresh lumpy skin disease detections see Aussie authorities scramble to Indonesia

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:45pm
Australia maintains it is LSD free and the delegation will seek to find the disparity between the two countries' testing. File picture.
Australia maintains it is LSD free and the delegation will seek to find the disparity between the two countries' testing. File picture.

More Australian cattle have tested positive for lumpy skin disease in Indonesia, prompting the Albanese government to send over a technical delegation to resolve the issue.

