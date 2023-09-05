Premier NSW Southern Riverina property Part Granite Hill is renowned for producing both quality livestock and fodder.
Covering 282 hectares (696 acres), the property is being offered for sale for the first time in 150 years by David and Judy Gray.
Part Granite Hill comprises of two 156ha (385 acre) and a 126ha (311 acre) lots. There is also a separate 32ha (79 acre) Crown lease.
Located 9km north west of Jindera, 24km north west of Albury, and 57km east of Corowa, the property features highly productive red and brown clay loams, which are backed by an extensive fertiliser history.
Improved pastures include established phalaris, fescue, cocksfoot, clover, subclover and lucerne.
The property is very well fenced into 28 paddocks serviced by an extensive laneway system.
There is an abundance of dams on the property plus a bore. The average annual rainfall is 575mm.
Substantial working infrastructure including hay/machinery shedding, cattle yards with an undercover working area, a two stand shearing shed with adjoining sheep yards and grain storage.
The property also features a three bedroom, two bathroom federation style homestead (circa 1928) that is set within mature gardens and also captures the spectacular views towards Table Top Mountain.
Part Granite Hill is being sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on September 21. Price expectations are in the $6 million-plus range.
Contact Tim Ward, 0428 362 561, Ray White Rural, or Henry Mackinnon, 0408 408 299, and Nick Myer, 0427 610 278, Elders.
