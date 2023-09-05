Most of the hard work has been done to bring a farm block in South Australia's Green Triangle back to its grazing roots now the blue gums are harvested.
A suggested price of $2.7 million has been listed for the Lake McIntyre farm in the South-East now the plantation has gone.
At that price, the 186 hectare (461 acre) block east of Millicent has been priced at around $5860 per acre.
The blue gums have been harvested, the stumps are gone, lime and fertilisers have been generously applied to rejuvenate the soil and stocking has begun.
Agents from TDC Livestock and Property say the Lake McIntyre property "is nestled in one of the most dependable grazing regions in the south east of South Australia, if not the entire country".
The agents said extensive efforts have been made to revert this prime grazing country.
The property boasts numerous dams to provide a consistent water supply.
Included with the property is an allocation of 117 megalitres of water to allow potential for pivot irrigation to boost pastures and even provide an opportunity for horticulture.
The farm's sandy loam soils make it suitable for both now the trees are gone.
Agents said the property is sure to attract substantial interest due to its coveted location.
For more information contact TDC Livestock and Property agents Mark De Garis on 0428 372124 and Tom Pearce on 0427 642138.
