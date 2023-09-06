Farm Online
Home/News

New report shows devastating impact of invasive species

Millie Costigan
By Millie Costigan
September 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Invasive species are the leading cause of biodiversity loss and species extinction in Australia and a new report suggests the problem is getting worse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Costigan

Millie Costigan

Cadet journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.