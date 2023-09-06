Invasive species are the leading cause of biodiversity loss and species extinction in Australia and a new report suggests the problem is getting worse.
Australia has close to 3000 invasive alien species estimated to cost Australia approximately $25 billion every year in losses to agriculture and management costs.
A new report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services was produced by 86 experts from 49 countries and details the impacts of invasive flora and fauna on ecosystems globally.
More than 37,000 alien species have been introduced by human activities to regions around the world, the report found.
Australia has lost more native mammal species than any other continent, with more than 100 species listed as either extinct or extinct in the wild.
Conservation and biosecurity analyst for the Invasive Species Council Lyall Grieve said Australia is uniquely vulnerable to introduced species.
"Our geographic isolation means we are home to species that occur nowhere else on earth, but this unique web of life is also very vulnerable to invaders like feral cats, fire ants or new fungal diseases like myrtle rust," he said.
'"Over 80 per cent of Australia's mammal extinctions were caused by invasive species."
Australia's most impactful invasive alien vertebrates in terms of biodiversity impacts are feral cats on land and European carp in rivers, according to the CSIRO.
From a cost to agriculture perspective, European rabbits remain at the top of the list.
The United Nations report involved consultation with Indigenous groups and regional communities, who have the greatest direct dependence on nature and are at an increased risk of diseases carried by invasive species.
Australia has had some success with invasive species management.
The report cites the successes achieved in Australasia in reducing the spread of the brown marmorated stink bug, which attacks fruit, ornamental trees and vegetable crops.
Strict border controls and surveillance have helped curb the spread of the bug.
Australia's approach to European rabbit control using a virus was a world-first and it remains in use 70 years later.
This has delivered benefits worth more than $70 billion.
Dr Andy Sheppard, chief research scientist for biosecurity at CSIRO said eradication programs and tighter biosecurity measures must be urgently prioritised.
"Invasive alien species can be contained and controlled, particularly in closed systems. The successful control of European rabbits in Australia using viruses being a classic example," he said.
The report warns that with increasing trade and travel, intense land- and sea-use, and climate change, the number and impact of invasive alien species will increase.
Australia launched a national biosecurity strategy to combat the risk posed by invasive species to biodiversity last year and safeguard the more than $250 billion worth of Australian assets vulnerable to biosecurity hazards.
