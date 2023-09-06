A pretty piece of farming land is on the market In the heart of the Beetaloo Valley, in the southern Flinders Ranges.
The picturesque Mid North farm is being offered as a whole across 497 hectares (1227 acres) or in three pieces.
The historic Hilpara homestead has been carved off the main farm on its own nine hectare plot if the sale goes that way.
Agents from Wardle Real Estate say the diverse property will appeal to many buyers with each of the three lots having their own distinctive features.
The valley is 7km west of Laura and about 30km east of Port Pirie, the area is famous for its rolling hills and treed slopes.
Interestingly, the unused Beetaloo Reservoir is today a popular recreation and fishing spot but when it was built in the 1880's to aid agricultural expansion of the Yorke Peninsula it was the largest concrete dam in the southern hemisphere.
The three lots to be offered are: Lot One - Hilpara 9ha (22 acres), Lot Two - Scrub 432ha (1068 acres), Lot Three - South Block 56ha (137 acres).
"Whether you are into farming, bushwalking, four-wheel driving or simply just enjoy the countryside this property has it all," Wardle agents say.
"An exciting opportunity to buy the whole property or to buy an individual lot is here."
The Beetaloo Valley property is for sale by expressions of interest due October 11.
The farm land is a mix of open hills grazing with the majority comprising dense native vegetation, agents said.
Average annual rainfall across the district is 450mm.
Set on rolling hills the three-bedroom stone villa, Hilpara homestead, offers breathtaking views.
Hilpara still has some charming features like a clawfoot bath tub, wood oven and Jarrah and Baltic pine floorboards.
The property also has a three-stand shearing shed with yards and sundry farm shedding.
Water is supplied via mains water connection, a winter creek, dam, unequipped bore and a spring.
For more information contact James Wardle on 0407 362105.
