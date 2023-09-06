Farm Online
Top quality Liverpool Plains farming country on the market

By Mark Phelps
September 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Liverpool Plains property Tourable boasts 620ha of cultivation country with deep, self-mulching soils. Picture supplied
Liverpool Plains property Tourable boasts 620ha of cultivation country with deep, self-mulching soils. Picture supplied

The 668 hectare (1651 acre) NSW Liverpool Plains property Tourable boasts 620ha (1532 acres) of cultivation country with deep, self-mulching soils ideally suited to a large range of summer/winter crops and fodder production.

