Top quality Liverpool Plains farming country on the market

The 668 hectare (1651 acre) NSW Liverpool Plains property Tourable boasts 620ha (1532 acres) of cultivation country with deep, self-mulching soils ideally suited to a large range of summer/winter crops and fodder production.
Located on the bitumen Grain Valley Road, 1km north of Mullaley and 38km west of Gunnedah, the irrigation water and associated irrigation infrastructure is being offered separately to add flexibility to investment decisions.
The high yielding property has two near new Valley centre pivots covering 124ha, a 16 megalitre supply dam, 54ha of laser levelled floor irrigation, supply pumps and 246ML of aquifer water.
The current cropping program includes 100ha of barley including 50ha of irrigated crop and 520ha of fallow country ready for summer.
Located within walking distance of the homestead is a 10x6m workshop, a 15x10m workshop and a 16x12m high pitch working area, 27x9m four bay machinery shed with a 10x7m skillion bay, 16x11m machinery shed with 2 x 16m x 16m skillions, an enclosed aircraft hanger and 12x2m shipping container.
On-property grain storage includes three 100 tonne elevated silos, a 110t Lysaght silo, three 80t silos, and three 110t cone bottom silos.
The four bedroom, two bathroom weatherboard homestead has a modern kitchen and in-ground pool.
Contact Ian McArthur, 0429 431 519, or Mike Clifton, 0400 095 902, Elders Real Estate.
