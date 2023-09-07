Warrabah is a 3214 hectare (7943 acre) Coonamble district property estimated to carry 800 cows and calves with substantial farming potential.
Located 50km west of Coonamble and 21km east of Quambone, the productive property already has 890ha (2200 acres) of farmed country under an oats crop.
Warrabah is currently running 1600 cattle after running 2000 cattle in 2022.
The property has self-mulching grey loam soils with sections of red loam on the western side of the property.
Pastures include buffell and Mitchell grass plus selected native pastures including clover, medics and saltbush.
The property has good shade corridors with timbers including rosewood, myall, whitewood and box.
The farmed area is said to be able to be increased by about a further 1214ha (3000 acres).
Warrabah is divided into four main stock proof paddocks with about 2.6km of exclusion fencing on the northern boundary. Material for an additional 5km of exclusion fencing has been purchased but not installed.
The boundary fences are hinge joint and barb and the internal fences are a mixture of plain and barb wire.
Water is supplied from two capped and piped bores and nine dams, with about 64 concrete troughs on the property.
Warrabah also has a frontage to the Negara Creek on the north eastern boundary.
The average annual rainfall is 432-457mm (17-18 inches).
Improvements include a four bay machinery shed, an unequipped four stand shearing shed with 10,000 head capacity yards a three way undercover race, 500 head capacity steel cattle yards, a 1000 bale hay shed, and three grain silos.
The property features a charming five bedroom, three bathroom timber homestead with large verandas and a gauzed-in central courtyard.
The homestead has been partially renovated and is surrounded with established gardens and an expansive lawn with a swimming pool.
There are also two three-bedroom cottages in need of renovation.
A 27ha (67 acre) Crown lease is also being offered.
Warrabah will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Sydney on October 13.
Contact Hamish Firth, 0499 881 585, and Frank Power, 0427 454 392, Ray White Rural.
