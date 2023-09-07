Farm Online
China tariff review on the cards to end wine dispute

By Dominic Giannini
September 7 2023 - 11:00am
The trade minister is hoping to resolve the wine tax issue along similar lines to those for barley. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Trade Minister Don Farrell has officially proposed suspending Australia's wine complaint against China in exchange for a review on punitive tariffs, but is yet to hear back.

