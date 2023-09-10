Profitability drives new national apple and pear initiative

Australian apple and pear growers are set to benefit financially following the launch of a new industry program that focuses on profitability.
The five-year PIPS 4 Profit program aims to accelerate the commercial implementation of best management practices that have the greatest potential for apple and pear growers to create economic benefits while remaining sustainable.
Delivered through Hort Innovation, the program is a collaborative effort led by the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture and Agriculture Victoria, in partnership with the WA Department Primary Industries and Rural Development, and NSW Department of Primary Industries.
The key research areas of PIPS 4 Profit are:
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said the PIPS 4 Profit program would highlight research that was focused on the profitability of growers.
"It is all in the name," Mr Fifield said.
"This program is all about strengthening orchard profitability and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the apple and pear industry.
"This program has built a wealth of knowledge about management systems, soils, nutrients, water, integrates pest and disease management, and technology.
"Now we will fast-track this knowledge and understanding into commercial implementation within the orchard."
Now in its fourth iteration, the original PIPS (Productivity, Irrigation, Pests and Soils) program began in 2009 to lift the productivity and quality of Australian apple and pear production. Since 2009, PIPS investments have driven knowledge of irrigation, nutrient, crop load and pest management.
TIA senior research fellow Nigel Swarts said the program has a focus on determining the knowledge and technologies that had the greatest potential for profit and economic benefit to the grower.
"We will be building businesses cases on why and how growers can benefit from transitioning towards certain management approaches," Dr Swarts said.
The program includes an extensive network of farm trials and demonstration sites on growers' properties.
Tasmanian apple and pear grower Scott Price said the program has already shown value as well as having exciting future possibilities.
"I am pleased to see the latest PIPS program take such a focus on implementing research on farm to improve our bottom line and ensure our businesses are viable long-term," Mr Price said.
