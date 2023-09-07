Highly regarded beef industry leader Luke Bowen has stepped down from the role of Cattle Australia chief executive officer for health reasons.
A former Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association CEO, Mr Bowen took up the top job at Cattle Australia just five months ago.
In statement released this morning, the CA board said they were sad to see Mr Bowen step aside from a role that he wholeheartedly and diligently committed to on behalf of all grass-fed cattle producers across Australia.
"The board has the utmost respect for his personal decision at this time and he maintains the organisation's full support," the statement reads.
"Luke is a passionate and committed leader who has made a valuable contribution to our industry in his time leading CA.
"Anyone who knows Luke personally and privately is fully aware of his significant professional abilities as a passionate and talented advocate, who will never stop promoting the virtues of, and defending where necessary, Australia's beef cattle industry."
In addition to his CEO role at NTCA, Mr Bowen has previously been the deputy chief executive in the Northern Territory Department of Industry Tourism and Trade, heading up agriculture, fisheries and biosecurity arm.
Mr Bowen was born and raised on a mixed farm in Western Australia and studied agriculture at the Curtin University.
CA director and Queensland beef producer Adam Coffey, will step in as the interim CEO, while the board undertakes a process to identify and recruit a permanent replacement over the coming weeks.
