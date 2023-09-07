Farm Online
Luke Bowen steps aside from Cattle Australia

Updated September 7 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:54am
Luke Bowen
Highly regarded beef industry leader Luke Bowen has stepped down from the role of Cattle Australia chief executive officer for health reasons.

